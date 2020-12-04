1/
Frances Gordon
Frances Gordon

Lancaster - Frances M. Gordon, age 83 of Lancaster, passed away at her residence surrounded by family on December 3, 2020. She was born on September 14, 1937 in Columbia, Ohio to the late Francis and Mattie (Towsley) Chapman. Frances loved crafting, especially ceramic work and painting.

She is survived by her children, Roxanna (Randy) Mansell, Kim Hurst, Michael R. Gordon, Mark R. Gordon, and Myles R. (Karen) Gordon; 11 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; brother, Ben Chapman; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Maurice R. Gordon.

A private service will take place with burial in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Arrangements are in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.

To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sheridan Funeral Home
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
