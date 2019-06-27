|
Frances Hammond
Lancaster - Frances E. Hammond, age 83 of Lancaster, died at OSU Medical Center on June 25, 2019. She was born to the late Laurence and Lucille Featheroff on August 15, 1935. She enjoyed her flower gardens outside and doing activities with her family. She was an amazing mother and grandmother, who was always there for her family and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Gordon Hammond; children, Linda Schmelzer, Ed Smith, Sheila Smith, and Doug Hammond; grandchildren, Angela (Jeremy) Fowler, Ed and Zach Smith, Tyreese, Qrushaundra, and Brandon Schmelzer, Olivia McCoy, Eli and Dexter Hammond; great-grandchildren, Jazlynn, Chance and Brice Moore, Grace, Lillyana, and Kailon Johnson, and Lukas and Madilyn Fowler; brother, Ralph (Dee) Tipton cousins, Herbert (Lucille) Tipton and Frances Daubenmier; and grand daughter-in-law, Jodi Moore.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Karen (James) Divelbliss, and grandson, Jeremy Moore.
A funeral service will take place on Friday at 10:30AM at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. Family and friends may call from 2PM until 4PM and 6PM until 8 PM today at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Online condolences can be made at ww.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 27, 2019