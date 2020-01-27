|
|
Francis E. George
BALTIMORE - Francis E. George 91 of Baltimore, Ohio passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born on August 8, 1928 in Baltimore, Ohio to the late Walter A. and Ida E (Roshon) George. He was a graduate of Liberty Union High School Class of 1946.
He was owner and operator of Twin City Frozen Foods for many years and was past president and an honorary life member of the Ohio Association of Meat Processors. Francis attended St. Michael's United Church of Christ and sang in the choir there for 30 years and later attended The Grove Church. He was a 68 year member of the Baltimore Masonic Lodge #475 F & AM, past Chief of Liberty Twp. Volunteer Fire Department, past Boy Scout Leader and past Liberty Union School Board member.
Francis enjoyed fishing, his famous fish fries and telling short stories made long, but his greatest love, and the center of his life, was his family.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 69 years, JoAnn; children, Bob (Bertie) George, Bill (Penny) George, Brad (deceased) Jo George, Barbie (James) Maynard and Betsy (John) Kinkela; 11 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Francis was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Brad George and granddaughter, Julie George.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to Dr. Malik and his caring staff at American Renal who he considered his second family.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10:30 am in the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105 with Pastor Dick Evans officiating. Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery. Friends may visit Wednesday from 4-8 pm at the funeral home and the Baltimore Masonic Lodge #475 F & AM will hold a memorial service at 7:30 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be given to Nationwide Children's Hospital, 700 Children's Dr., Columbus, Ohio 43205.
To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020