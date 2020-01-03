Services
Francis E. "Frank" Kruger

Francis E. "Frank" Kruger, age 91, passed away January 1, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. Frank was a 20-year Veteran of the US Navy, retired Senior Chief Petty Officer in 1968. Post-military service, Frank retired from Battelle Memorial Institute in 1988, and concluded employment with the State of Ohio (SERB) in 1994. Born in 1928 in San Francisco, CA to parents Elizabeth and William Kruger. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Norma; two children, daughter, Patty (Tommy) Sammons of Laurelville, OH; son Gregory Kruger, Columbus, OH; two grandchildren, Rebekah Sammons and Phillip (Megan) Sammons; one great-grandchild, Maison Sammons, all of Logan, OH. Per Frank's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements by COOK & SON-PALLAY FUNERAL HOME. cookandsonpallay.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020
