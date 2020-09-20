1/1
Francis Leonard "Harvey" Irvin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis Leonard "Harvey" Irvin

Thornville - Francis Leonard "Harvey" Irvin, age 80, of Thornville, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Grant Medical Center. Harvey was born April 21, 1940 in New Holland, Ohio to the late L. Garrison and Dorothy (Mumford) Irvin.

Harvey was a 1960 graduate of Lancaster High School and served a five-year apprenticeship as a tool and die maker. He retired from General Motors in Columbus after over 20 years of service. He was also formerly employed by Essex Wire in Lancaster for many years. Harvey enjoyed classic cars, watching and participating in drag racing, tinkering with cars, and loved dogs.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judith A. (Trowbridge) Irvin, whom he married May 2, 1981; children, Kyle Mathews of Lancaster and Stacy (Rob) Pierce of St. George Island, Florida; grandchildren, Megan Mathews, Alex Mathews, and Sarah Pierce; brother, Roger (Judy) Irvin of Lancaster; nephews, Roger and Terry; niece, Dee; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family will observe a private memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation.

Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Harvey or to sign an online guest book.

Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service in Thornville is honored to care for Harvey and his family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service
56 South Main Street
Thornville, OH 43076
(740) 246-6334
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved