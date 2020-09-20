Francis Leonard "Harvey" Irvin
Thornville - Francis Leonard "Harvey" Irvin, age 80, of Thornville, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Grant Medical Center. Harvey was born April 21, 1940 in New Holland, Ohio to the late L. Garrison and Dorothy (Mumford) Irvin.
Harvey was a 1960 graduate of Lancaster High School and served a five-year apprenticeship as a tool and die maker. He retired from General Motors in Columbus after over 20 years of service. He was also formerly employed by Essex Wire in Lancaster for many years. Harvey enjoyed classic cars, watching and participating in drag racing, tinkering with cars, and loved dogs.
He is survived by his loving wife, Judith A. (Trowbridge) Irvin, whom he married May 2, 1981; children, Kyle Mathews of Lancaster and Stacy (Rob) Pierce of St. George Island, Florida; grandchildren, Megan Mathews, Alex Mathews, and Sarah Pierce; brother, Roger (Judy) Irvin of Lancaster; nephews, Roger and Terry; niece, Dee; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will observe a private memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation.
