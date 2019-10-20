Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
Lancaster - Franklin L. Locke, age 81 of Lancaster, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019 at his residence. He was born October 31, 1937 in Lancaster, the son of the late Leonard M. and Sarah "Bert" (Shumaker) Locke. Frank was a machinist for many years and was a "Jack of All Trades". He was a member of Victory Hill Church. He loved fishing, camping and hunting.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ruby R. (Finney) Locke; children, Lorraine, Lloyd (Cheryl), Lynette Barnhart, Lois (John), Leonard (MariBeth), Larry (Rhonda), and Loretta (Al Stoneburner); 16 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; brother, Fred Locke; sisters in law, Shirley and Cindy Locke. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Doris (Ralph) Cordle and Midge (Don) Poling; brothers, Paul and Charles Norman Locke; son in law, Bryan Barnhart; grandsons, Jamie Lee O'Rourke and Robert "Shorty" Long.

Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Victory Hill Church, 4000 Coonpath Rd. NW, Carroll, with Pastor Aaron Begley officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at Victory Hill and one hour prior to the service Wednesday at the church.

Friends may make memorial contributions to Connexion West, 625 Garfield Ave., Lancaster, OH 43130 or Meals on Wheels, 1515 Cedar Hill Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130.

Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
