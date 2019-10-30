|
|
Frank Philip Penna
- - Frank Philip Penna, age 42, passed away peacefully on October, 25th 2019. Born on January 13, 1977 in Smithtown N.Y. He graduated from Bloom Carroll High School in 1995. He was employed at Columbus Climate Control Mark Marcus (Friend) and Rob Gandert (Friend).
Survived by Frank Penna (father) Elaine E.Penna (mother) Abigail Grace Penna (daughter) Eric James Loescher (step son) Mike and Sarah Langley-Penna ( brother & sister) Ethan Langley (Nephew) Jason Penna and Tonya Mesi (brother & sister) Milan and Marisa(Nieces) Richard and Brandi Armentrout (brother & sister) Ryan Armentrout (nephew) Cheryl and Dan Schmitt (sister & brother) Jacob Schmitt (nephew) Nick and Kricket Lucus (brother & sister) Ricky and Lacey Stevens and family (brother & sister) Sherri Lewis and many more Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Casual attire, please (wear your finest buckeye gear, as this is how Frank would want it). Family and friends may visit 12-2:00pm on Saturday, November 9, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St. Canal Winchester, OH 43110 with a memorial service to follow at 2:00pm.
A post service celebration of life will be held at 4750 Blacklick-Eastern Rd. Baltimore, OH 43105 from 2:30-4:30. In lieu of flowers, monetary gifts/donations would be appreciated for Abigail's trust fund.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019