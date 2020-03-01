|
Franklin E. Buckalew
LANCASTER - Franklin E. Buckalew 86 of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center with his son, Jay and grandson, Matt by his side.
He served four years in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was able to visit many different countries. After serving in the military, Franklin married his sweetheart, Linda Porter. He then worked as a prison guard for the State of Ohio prison system then worked as a Deputy Sheriff for Fairfield County in 1958.
He later worked for Anchor Hocking Glass Corp. as a computer programmer; Bordans in Columbus, Ohio in computers and then worked for Boeing Corp. in Newark, Ohio. Franklin retired from Riverview Surgery Center.
Franklin enjoyed going to the Fairfield County Fair and watching the marching Falcons. He was an avid West Virginia Mountaineer fan and enjoyed camping. He enjoyed playing country music with his steel guitar and being with his friends, Ralph and Carol Mack, Jim and Diane McCoy, Roger and Babs Woods and Bill and Loretta Boyer. He also enjoyed watching his son's sporting events and spending time with his uncle and aunt in West Virginia and his best friend, Ralph Tipton.
Franklin was the youngest of seven boys and was preceded in death by his parents, Okey and Wavie Buckalew, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harry and Lillian Porter, brother-in-law, Ron Porter, daughter-in-law, Stacey Buckalew, brothers and sisters-in-law, Walter and Janie, Erston and Betty, Ray and Billy, Kline and Margaret, James and Pat and Shirley and Helen Buckalew.
He is survived by his daughter, Darla (Tom) Taylor of Amanda, Ohio; sons, Jay Buckalew and Chad Buckalew both of Lancaster, Ohio; grandchildren, Matt (Sarah) Buckalew, Wayne (Misty) Stoneburner, Justin (Lindsai) Caughenbaugh, Liberty Buckalew, Ashley (Joe) Mulrooney and Derek Buckalew; great grandchildren, Lillian, Blake and Nolan Buckalew, Jett and Piper Caughenbaugh, Austin, Cadence, Bronson, Benson and Braxton Stoneburner; soon to be Kade Mulrooney and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Country Lane Gardens and the ER and ICU Staff at Fairfield Medical Center for their love and care.
Friends may visit Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130. Caring Cremation® to follow.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020