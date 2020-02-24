Services
Wellman Funeral Home Inc
16451 State Route 56
Laurelville, OH 43135
(740) 332-1711
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Hartley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin Hartley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Franklin Hartley Obituary
Franklin Hartley

Laurelville - Franklin Hartley, 70, of Laurelville passed away on February 21, 2020. He was born on February 14, 1950 in Circleville to Orland and Jean (Gilliland) Hartley. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by siblings Dan and Chris Hartley. He was an Army Veteran who was an avid outdoorsman and loved Denver Broncos football. Franklin is survived by his children Eddie Hartley and Sparkel Hartley of Florida, grandchild Kyler Hartley, by siblings Linda Nesser, Virginia Shaw, Bruce Hartley, Dara Hartley, Kirk Hartley and Sheryl Coffey and by several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Cremation has been observed. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Franklin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -