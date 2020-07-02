Fred E. McNash
Millersport - Fred E. McNash, age 85 of Millersport, passed away July 2, 2020 at the Pickering House. He was born to the late Andy and Tracy Proctor McNash in Mammoth, WV. He developed a strong work ethic as he went to work after his father's passing when he was in the 8th grade to provide for his family. He worked for 31 years as a painter for OSU. Fred was also quite proud of physically building his house in Millersport by hand and finished it in 1976. Fred enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his children, Cindy Lamb, Theresa (Ed) Willis, Rick (Karen) Starkey, and Todd (Stacy) McNash; grandchildren, James (Stephanie) Flaughter, Seth, Mathew (Erin), Jeremy (Alan), and Phillip Willis, Breanna McNash, and Laura Hutchinson; great grandchild, Mayli Willis; brother, Bill McNash; several brothers and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and many brothers and sisters.
The family would like to give a special thanks to brother-in-law, Sam (Patti) Noteman; caregivers, Wanda Wells and Erica Heminger; and cardiologist Dr. Reinig for their kind and devout care for Fred.
A funeral service will take place on Monday at 1PM at the Johnson Smith Funeral Home in Baltimore. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Millersport cemetery. Donations in Fred's name can be made to the American Heart Association
, 5455 N. High St. Columbus, OH 43214. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com