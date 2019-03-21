|
Fred Frazier Jr.
Lancaster - Fred "Frog" Frazier Jr., age 74 of Lancaster, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born December 26, 1944 in Lancaster, son of the late Fred W. and Cora A. (Beverly) Frazier Sr. He was a US Navy veteran where he served on USS Thomas J Gary. He was retired form Lancaster Glass. Frog was an avid coon hunter, loved to fish and mushroom hunt, and grow his Giant Pumpkins for the Circleville Pumpkin Show.
He is survived by his daughters, Tara (Troy) Lee and Molly (Jeff Lawyer) Frazier; long-time girlfriend, Linda Abram; many grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers and 1 sister.
A service will be held at a later date at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Cremation has been arranged in the care of SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019