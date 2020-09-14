1/
Fred Locke
Fred Locke

Lancaster - Fred J. Locke, age 84 of Lancaster, formerly of Columbus, died Sept. 14 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born in Lancaster, OH on Nov. 29, 1935 to the late Leonard and Sarah Shumaker Locke. He retired as a cook for the Lancaster City Schools. He will greatly be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his three sisters-in-law, Cindy, Shirley, and Ruby Locke.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Paul, Frank and Charles Locke; and 2 sisters, Doris (Ralph) Cordle and Mildred (Don) Poling.

A graveside service will take place on Wednesday at 1:30PM at Maple Grove Cemetery in Lancaster. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Arrangements have been handled through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
