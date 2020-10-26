1/1
Fred Strawser
Fred Strawser

Lancaster - Fred Strawser, 72, of Lancaster, OH passed away suddenly at home on October 22, 2020. Fred was a devoted and caring husband, father, "Pampa", brother and friend. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 38 years, Brenda (Norris) Strawser; children, Heath Strawser and Amanda, Matt Coughlin of Chicago, Il and Kristen (Mike) Wilson of Lancaster; grandchildren, Leah (Sam) Fox of Pensacola, FL, Ben, Isaac and Addie Wilson of Lancaster; great-grandchild Elliot Fox of Pensacola, FL; brothers, Ernie (Carrie) Strawser of Davenport, FL and Barry Strawser of San Jose, CA; sister and brother-in-laws, Clarice and Mitch Hopkins of Simpsonville, SC and Ken and Debbie Theiss of Carroll; as well as numerous nephews, nieces and close friends.

Fred was born in Chillicothe, OH to the late Clarence and Peggy Strawser. He graduated from Chillicothe High School and attended Ohio University. Fred was proud to have served his country in the Navy aboard the USS Noa. He owned the Fred Strawser Agency and worked in the financial services and insurance industry. Fred was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Lancaster; Lancaster Fairfield Co. Charity Newsies; Lancaster Kiwanis; Democratic Party and numerous other civic organizations. He loved playing Santa for his grandchildren and friends and was an avid reader and enjoyed travel, theater, concerts and spending time with friends and family.

Due to the Corona virus pandemic, there will be no calling hours. A private memorial service will be held later after a Caring Cremation® has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial contributions may be made to Lancaster Fairfield County Charity Newsies, 4300 Logan-Lancaster Rd, Lancaster, OH 43130 or to the First United Methodist Church, 163 E Wheeling St, Lancaster, OH 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
October 26, 2020
Ronald Johnson
Friend
