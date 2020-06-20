Fred Swyers
Lancaster - Frederick "Fred" Russell Swyers, 73, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home. He was born March 5, 1947 to the late Delbert and Ora (Ellis) Swyers. Fred became a machinist when he graduated high school and worked for several companies. He was a member of VFW 1380, American Legion Post 11, Fraternal Order of the Eagles 2120, and Moose International 955.
Fred is survived by his wife of 22 years, Loretta; children, Rick (Laurie) Swyers of Carroll, Corinna (Flynn) McIlwain, and Davey (Vickie) Reid; 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Terry (Karen) Swyers; sister, Patty (Marty) Broyles; many nieces and nephews; many special friends, and Casey. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Dee (Cecil) Ford.
Friends may visit from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME. We will be practicing Social Distancing and Health Protocol for visitation.
In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, there will be a private funeral service with burial to follow at Amanda Township Cemetery.
Family requests memorial contributions be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.