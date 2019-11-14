|
|
Freda J. Utt (Ebert)
Lancaster - Freda J. Utt (Ebert) died in her 87th year surrounded by family and expert care of Fairhope Hospice on November 13, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Kenneth Utt; parents, Darrell and Marguerite Mace; sisters, Sherry and baby Inez. Survived by sisters, Helen, Juanita, and Arlene; children, Vernon (Linda) Ebert, Carol Susanne Stoughton (Ebert), Danny (Diane) Ebert and Karen Sells (Ebert); and many beloved grandchildren. A special thanks to granddaughter, Laura (Ebert) Forquer for her specialized love and care. Friends may gather Monday, November 18, 2019 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens Mausoleum, 351 Coonpath Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130 from 11:00-12:00 with service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fairhope Hospice. Arrangements are entrusted to Day Funeral Service. Online Condolences can be expresed at DayFuneralService.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019