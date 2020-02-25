|
|
Freda Louise Downs
LANCASTER - Freda Louise Downs, 97 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Mother Angeline McCrory Manor.
She was a member of Sixth Avenue United Methodist Church, Honorary DMV, Past President of United, Education Commission, past head of kitchen department at the church. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Freda is survived by her son, Lawrence Downs of Lancaster, Ohio; grandchildren, Karen L. (Clifford F.) Dencer, Kathy Consoliver both of Columbus, Ohio; Kelly (Carlos Feldman) Consoliver of Jacksonville, Florida and Jessica Consoliver of Columbus, Ohio; great grandchildren, Laurel, Sophie, Emily, Jasmine, Stefan and Genevieve; sisters, Marcella Green of Lancaster, Ohio and Edna Shreyer of Baltimore, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Downs, daughter, Mary Consoliver, parents, Clarence and Mary Thomas, brother, Paul W. Thomas, sisters, Francis Springer, Ida Mae Farmer and Evon Steinman.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Sixth Avenue United Methodist Church with Dr. Jerry Wood officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Rose Cemetery. Friends may visit 2 hours prior the service at the church on Thursday. Arrangements are being handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, LANCASTER, OHIO 43130.
Memorial gifts may be given to Sixth Avenue United Methodist Church, 1004 West Sixth Avenue, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020