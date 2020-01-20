|
Freda Mae Meyer
Freda Mae Meyer, age 88, of Rockbridge, Ohio, went to her Heavenly home on Jaunuary 19, 2020 from Buckeye Care and Rehabilitation, Lancaster, Ohio.
Freda was born January 9, 1932 in Fairfield County, Ohio to Clarence David North and Goldie Marie North . She was a member of the West Pleasant Hill United Brethren Church.
Surviving are sons, Garry (Sheila) Meyer of Rockbridge and Brian Meyer of Rockbridge;; grandchildren, Lacey (Robert) Blain and Shane (Amanda) Meyer; great-grandchildren, Madison Cosper, D. Blaze Cosper, Nash Blain, Dezmond Meyer, and Izabella Meyer ; twin brother Fred (Dorothy) North of Lancaster and brother Wayne North of Lancaster; and brother-in-law Lawrence Ellinger of Logan.
Freda was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 53 years John Creighton Meyer who passed away September 3, 2010; brothers, Jim, Bob, Ray, Bill, Don, and Kenny North; sisters, Betty and Patty; and 4 other infant siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00A.M., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with son Garry Meyer officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Rockbridge.
Calling hours will be observed on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4-8 P.M. at the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Buckeye Care and Rehabilitation and FairHoPe Hospice.
LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:
www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020