Frederick E. Barr
MT. PERRY - Frederick E. Barr, 61, of Mt. Perry, Ohio, died at 11:45 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his brothers' residence.
Fred was born October 6, 1957 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of the late Harry D. and Christine C. McAbee Barr. He was a 1976 graduate of Westland High School and had worked at Anchor Hocking in Lancaster, Ohio. Fred was a member of the First Community Freewill Baptist Church of Somerset. He was a beloved brother and father.
He is survived by his daughter, Dusty of Columbus; three grandsons, Isiah, Isaac and Ian; three brothers, John William (Mary Kay) Barr of Mt. Perry, Jarry D. (Jackie) Barr of Nashport and Charles D. (Jackie) Barr of Mt. Perry; two sisters, Cora E. (Stanley) Dalzell of Mt. Perry and Christine (Randy) Bowles of Etna; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, 391 Coonpath Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bope-Thomas Funeral Home, P.O. Box 188, Somerset, Ohio 43783 to help with funeral expenses.
Published in the Advocate & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 18, 2019