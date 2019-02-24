|
|
Frederick L. Ramsey
MILLERSPORT - Frederick L. Ramsey 64 of Millersport, Ohio passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at his residence,
He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the US Air Force. He had work as auto body repairman. He enjoyed flying model airplanes, liked to bicycle and repair them. He made sail planes liked to rock climb and was a former volunteer for the Millersport Fire Department.
Frederick is survived by his wife of 42 years, Susan; daughter, Samantha (Jason) Dunbar of Baltimore, Ohio; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Grace; sister, Shirley (Kennie) Priest of Hebron, Ohio; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Elizabeth and Henry Shover of Millersport, Ohio; brother-in-law, Stephen Shover of Lancaster, Ohio; sister-in-law, Sandra Shover of Lancaster, Ohio, several nieces and nephews, Lacie Priest and Alisia Sharkey, Vincent (Kristen) Shover, Colton and Landon.
He was preceded in death by parents, Jasper and Ruth Ramsey, Jr., great grandparents, John and Verna Puffer and Elizabeth and Jasper Ramsey, Sr. and sister-in-law, Pam Shover.
Funeral service will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105 with Dr. Mark Thogmartin Associate Pastor of Millersport Covenant Church officiating. Caring Cremation® will follow. Friends may visit Wednesday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Millersport Fire Department, 12200 Lancaster St., Millersport, Ohio 43046.
To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019