1/1
Frederick Louis (Lou) Bauer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick Louis Bauer (Lou), 85, of Howard, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at The Inn at Northwood Village, in Dover.

Lou was born June 30, 1935 in Columbus, Ohio to Earl and Genevieve {Stumpff} Bauer.

Lou graduated of South High School, Columbus, Ohio in January of 1955.

In 1958 he joined the United States Army, serving mostly in Germany.

Lou married G. Sue Chapman on July 12, 1958.

He spent 40 years at Columbus and South Ohio Electric Co (American Electric Power) as an accounting supervisor. Upon retiring they moved to Apple Valley.

Lou and Sue were founding members of Peace Lutheran Church in Canal Winchester, where they maintained membership. Lou was a member of the Lions Club, and worked with Indian Guides both of Canal Winchester. He was an avid gardener, loved to swim, but always put his family (and dogs) first.

Lou will be deeply missed by his wife G. Sue of Apple Valley; children Erick (Molly) Bauer, Meg Bauer, and Amy (Mark) LaRue; grandchildren Olivia, Madeline, and Claire Bauer, Caleb and Hannah LaRue; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Lou was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings.

Private Burial will be at Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive #E, Uniontown, Ohio 44685




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved