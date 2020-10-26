Frederick Louis Bauer (Lou), 85, of Howard, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at The Inn at Northwood Village, in Dover.
Lou was born June 30, 1935 in Columbus, Ohio to Earl and Genevieve {Stumpff} Bauer.
Lou graduated of South High School, Columbus, Ohio in January of 1955.
In 1958 he joined the United States Army, serving mostly in Germany.
Lou married G. Sue Chapman on July 12, 1958.
He spent 40 years at Columbus and South Ohio Electric Co (American Electric Power) as an accounting supervisor. Upon retiring they moved to Apple Valley.
Lou and Sue were founding members of Peace Lutheran Church in Canal Winchester, where they maintained membership. Lou was a member of the Lions Club, and worked with Indian Guides both of Canal Winchester. He was an avid gardener, loved to swim, but always put his family (and dogs) first.
Lou will be deeply missed by his wife G. Sue of Apple Valley; children Erick (Molly) Bauer, Meg Bauer, and Amy (Mark) LaRue; grandchildren Olivia, Madeline, and Claire Bauer, Caleb and Hannah LaRue; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Lou was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings.
Private Burial will be at Mount Vernon Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive #E, Uniontown, Ohio 44685
. Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive #E, Uniontown, Ohio 44685