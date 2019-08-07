|
Frederick R. "Fred" Held
Lancaster - Frederick R. "Fred" Held, age 85, of Lancaster, died Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Altercare of Canal Winchester. He was born August 25, 1933, in Columbus, to the late Charles and Eva (Frank) Held. Fred served our country as a member of the United States Army. He worked several years for American Blower and then retired as a plant manager for Coca-Cola after many years. Fred was a daredevil; he liked to skydive and always enjoyed to have a good time. He was an avid hunter and fisherman; with many stories and pictures to share. Preceded in death by 4 brothers and 4 sisters. Fred is survived by his sisters, Rose Marie Rowell and Caroline Weiland; 4 step-children; many nieces, nephews, and extended family; numerous great friends; special friend and caregiver, Sherrie Waugh. Family and friends may visit 5-8:00pm on Monday, August 12, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019