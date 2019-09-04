Services
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fredrick Diehm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fredrick E. Diehm


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fredrick E. Diehm Obituary
Fredrick E. Diehm

Lancaster - Fredrick E. Diehm, of Lancaster, passed away on August 26, 2019 at OSU Wexner Medical Center. Fred was born on August 4, 1957 to the late Fredrick Diehm and Nancy Izzlehardt in Wadsworth, OH.

Fred enjoyed watching OSU Football, the Cleveland Browns, and NASCAR.

He is survived by his dauhters, Jenny (Golden) Shaffer and Amanda (Mike) Qualls) Boice; grandchildren, Sidney Boice, Rowan Boice, Darien Shaffer, William Shaffer, and Serena Shaffer; and step-brother, Andy (Becky) Stiedel.

He is preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Jane Diehm; sister, Terry Diehm; and cat, Kiky.

A memorial service will be held at 7 PM on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH, 43130. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service.

To make an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fredrick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries