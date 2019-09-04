|
|
Fredrick E. Diehm
Lancaster - Fredrick E. Diehm, of Lancaster, passed away on August 26, 2019 at OSU Wexner Medical Center. Fred was born on August 4, 1957 to the late Fredrick Diehm and Nancy Izzlehardt in Wadsworth, OH.
Fred enjoyed watching OSU Football, the Cleveland Browns, and NASCAR.
He is survived by his dauhters, Jenny (Golden) Shaffer and Amanda (Mike) Qualls) Boice; grandchildren, Sidney Boice, Rowan Boice, Darien Shaffer, William Shaffer, and Serena Shaffer; and step-brother, Andy (Becky) Stiedel.
He is preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Jane Diehm; sister, Terry Diehm; and cat, Kiky.
A memorial service will be held at 7 PM on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, OH, 43130. Family and friends may visit one hour prior to the service.
To make an online condolence, and sign the guestbook, please visit www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019