Fredrick "Rick" F. Hanna
Lancaster - Fredrick "Rick" F. Hanna, age 51 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away June 23, 2020. He was born on July 2, 1968 in Lancaster. He retired from the United States Marine Corps after 20 years of service, he was currently employed with Lancaster Municipal Gas, was a certified Master Judge for KCBS, a member of Angler's Paradise, the 40 et 8, and the Lancaster AmVets. He loved spending time with his family and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Rick is survived by his wife, Michele L. Hanna formerly Bininger; daughter, Whitley (Shannon) Pacino; beloved companion, "Gunny"; granddaughter, Addilynn Pacino; mother, Judy Cunningham; siblings, Lisa (Jeff) Cheeseman and Brenda (Jeff) Clagg; mother-in-law, Lynda Mathias; sisters-in-law, Dawn (Brian Solomon) Bininger and Lori (Mark) Wiseman; brother-in-law, Todd (Holly) Mathias; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fred "Sonny" Hanna; step-father, John Cunningham; father-in-law, David E. Bininger, and father-in-law, Gary "Yogi" Mathias.
A funeral service will take place on Wednesday July 1st at 6PM at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Joel Seymour. Due to Covid-19, seating is limited and the service will also be broadcast on our facebook page live. Please use safe social distancing at all times. Calling hours will be from 2PM until 4PM and 6PM until 8PM Tuesday and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Caring Cremation™ will take place and a graveside service will be held at Springer Hill Cemetery on Sat. July 11 at 11AM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Rick's name to www.operationBBQrelief.org , 40 et 8, at 540 S. Columbus St. Lancaster, Oh 43130, or the Lancaster AmVets post 1985 700 S Maple St. Lancaster, OH 43130. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.