G. David Gribble
G. David Gribble

Lancaster - G. David Gribble, age 86 of Lancaster, died Nov. 29, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born to the late George and Elizabeth Gribble in Wheeling, WV on Sept. 3, 1934. He was a graduate of Capital University and was the owner of Gribbles River Valley Motors for 30 years. He was a past president of Rotary and the Lancaster Chamber of Commerce. He loved cars, was an avid golfer, and managed annual golf trips for his family and friends. He was a good man for the community and will be greatly missed by all.

He is survived by his wife Geraldine "Geri" Flowers Gribble; daughter, Cheryl (Robert) Sickafoose; step-son, Stephen (Jodi) Bowen; grandchildren, Claire Sickafoose; brother, Don (Anita) Gribble; and several nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his first wife, Jane Beougher Gribble.

A private service will take place at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery. No calling hours due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to either the American Heart Association, 5445 N. High St. Columbus, OH 43214 or, American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
