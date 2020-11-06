1/
Gail D. Miller
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gail's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gail D. Miller

Lancaster - Gail D. Miller, 53 of Lancaster went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 5th, 2020 at her residence. Gail was born on November 1st, 1967 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Ronald and Dorothy Miller. She had many hobbies, but her favorite was making crafts, especially knitting, where she was known as the "Knitting Queen".

Gail is survived by her parents, Ronald and Dorothy Miller; brother, Layne (Margaret) Miller; children, Roxanna (Scott) Gross; Brian Ashbaugh Jr.; grandchildren, Nicholas, Zella, Marty, Dwayne, and Asher; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ruth Ann and Floyd Miller and Eli and Alma Nisly.

Friends and family may visit on Monday, November 9th, 2020 from 5-8PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. Private services will be held on Tuesday. The services will be Livestreamed at 11AM on the Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial is to follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Service
11:00 AM
Livestreamed
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
7406533022
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved