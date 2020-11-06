Gail D. Miller



Lancaster - Gail D. Miller, 53 of Lancaster went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, November 5th, 2020 at her residence. Gail was born on November 1st, 1967 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Ronald and Dorothy Miller. She had many hobbies, but her favorite was making crafts, especially knitting, where she was known as the "Knitting Queen".



Gail is survived by her parents, Ronald and Dorothy Miller; brother, Layne (Margaret) Miller; children, Roxanna (Scott) Gross; Brian Ashbaugh Jr.; grandchildren, Nicholas, Zella, Marty, Dwayne, and Asher; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ruth Ann and Floyd Miller and Eli and Alma Nisly.



Friends and family may visit on Monday, November 9th, 2020 from 5-8PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. Private services will be held on Tuesday. The services will be Livestreamed at 11AM on the Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial is to follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens.









