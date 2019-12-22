Services
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Gale O. Blattner Obituary
Pickerington - Gale O. Blattner, age 70, of Pickerington, passed away at home December 21, 2019. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, Vietnam War. Retired from City of Columbus as boiler operator. Long-time member of Lancaster Old Car Club, VFW and American Legion. Preceded in death by his wife, Judy Blattner; parents, Gale and Lucille Blattner, and a sister. Survived by brother-in-law, James Johnson; uncle, aunt, cousins and many friends. Visitation Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio. Private burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to in his remembrance are appreciated. To sign and view Gale's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
