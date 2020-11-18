Garland Brown
Pleasantville - Garland R. Brown, age 86 of Pleasantville died Nov. 17, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born to the late, Steve and Lucy Sparks Brown in Thompson Valley, Virginia on Jan. 5, 1934. He served in the US Army and worked for 46 years as a foreman at Techneglas where he was in the 1/4 century club. He also never missed work. He was a past member of the Pleasantville American Legion. He enjoyed all sports especially as he was ambidextrous and was able to change things up. His greatest ability was being an amazing dad and grandfather who loved his family deeply. Garland will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Peggy C. Brown; daughters, Pamela (Ralph) Howard and Tammy Brown; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Dana) Brown, Jenny Belcher, Brian (Kayla) Howard, Shanna (Brandon) Bay; great-grandchildren, Kyla, Artie, Shane, Bryson, Madeline, Asher, Myriam, and Bishop; sister, Carol Kreager; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Joe Brown; and son-in-law, Joe Weiland.
Caring Cremation has taken place through the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home. Donations can be made in Garland's name to the Shriner's Hospital for Children
