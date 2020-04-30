Services
Lancaster - Garnet L. Gordon, 89 of Lancaster passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the Pickering House. She was born on February 23, 1931 in Lancaster to the late Charles and Mary (Bigham) Franks. Garnet was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Hideaway Hills. She loved spending time with her family and cherished her grandchildren

Garnet is survived by her daughter Cathy Goodman, son Bruce Gordon; grandsons Ross Goodman and Grant Goodman, and dear to her heart nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Wilbur Gordon, parents, son James Gordon, sisters Opal Woodward, Ruth Bennett, brothers Ted and Paul Denney.

In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, a private graveside service will be held by the family in Forest Rose Cemetery. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
