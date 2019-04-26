|
Gary Allen Curnell Sr.
Baltimore - Gary Allen Curnell Sr., of Baltimore, went to be with the Lord after a long battle with cancer on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
He was born on April 9, 1958 to the late Elsie and Violet Curnell in Lancaster.
Gary is survived by his wife of 40 years, Regina Curnell; sons, Gary (Angela) Allen Curnell Jr., Reggie Price, Melvin Curnell, and Logan Curnell; daughters, Jamie (Dave) Terry, Jessica (Billy Kosiek) Curnell, Rietta Curnell, and Carlena (Jordan Runkle) Curnell; 19 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; siblings, Ray Curnell, Robert (Juanita) Curnell, Dave (Nancy) Curnell, and Linda Curnell, and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Judy Deel, Carol Woosley, and Sandy Ison.
A funeral service will take place on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 7 PM at the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 207 S. Main St., Baltimore, OH, 43105. Family and friends may visit from 2-4 PM on Sunday, and again from 6-7 PM before the service. Caring Cremation will follow.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019