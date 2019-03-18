|
Gary Bope
Lancaster - Gary F. Bope, 73, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 15, 2019.
He was the son of Francis and Juanita Bope of Rushville, Ohio.
Gary is survived by his wife, Victoria (Scholl) Bope, with whom he shared a loving marriage for nearly fifty years.
Gary graduated in 1963 in the first graduating class of the newly formed Fairfield Union High School. He served in the United States Air Force and spent a year in Vietnam. Upon returning he attended and graduated from Ohio University. He worked for Diamond Power first as a draftsman, and after receiving his degree, as an accountant.
Through the years he was active in many service organizations: Kiwanis, Diamond Power Unity Club, the Rushville Union Lion's Club, and served many years on the Board of Directors for the Southeast Ohio Sight Center. He was recently awarded the Melvin Jones Fellow Award for his service to the Lion's Club.
Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Juanita, his mother-in-law Betty Scholl, (who called him her #3 son) and sister-in-law Debbie Bope.
He is also survived by his father Francis, sisters Bonnie (Craig) Stanley, Nancy (Darrell) Myers, brother James (Teresa) Bope, father-in-law Neil Scholl, brothers-in-law Richard (Gwen) Scholl and Scott (Anita) Scholl, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He loved spending time with them and attending their activities, special events, graduations and was very proud of their accomplishments.
The service celebrating his life will be held at 1:00PM on Wednesday. March 20, 2019 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Burial will take place at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery in North Berne with military honors.. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 20 from 11AM to the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Gary to the Rushville Union Lion's Club. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019