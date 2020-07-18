Gary Culp
Lancaster - Gary Carlton Culp, age 79 of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at Fairfield Medical Center on July 17, 2020.
Gary was born January 26, 1941 in Pleasantville, Ohio to the late William Carlton and Clara Elizabeth (Smith) Culp. Gary was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife and childhood sweetheart of fifty-six and a half years, Marilene; son, Gary Dwain (Julie) Culp of Pataskala; daughter, Melissa Ann (James) Sheets of Lancaster; grandchildren Keara Renée Sheets, Gabrielle Kristina Sheets, and Natalie Ann Culp. He was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Hollis and Carrie Myers.
He was a 1959 graduate of Pleasantville High School. He attended Capital University graduating in 1963 with a Bachelor of Music in Pipe Organ and in 1965 with a Bachelor of Music Education Degree. His teaching career included teaching vocal music at Thomas Ewing Junior High, Lancaster High School, West, Cedar Heights, Utica, Sanderson, Medill, and Tarhe.
He was the recipient of the Martha Holden Jennings Award while at Thomas Ewing. He served as organist at Thurman Avenue Methodist Church in Columbus for nine years. He was a member of Grace United Church of Christ in Lancaster where he served as organist for fifty-one years. He served as a poll worker. He also worked with the Biddy Basketball Program running the clock for games for over thirty years.
He was a 58 year member of Pleasant Valley Lodge #531 in Pleasantville and the York Rite Bodies in Lancaster where he served as organist for their inspections. He was a life member of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association as well as a member of the Fairfield County Retired Teachers Association where he served as president for three years. He was also a member of Rushville Senior Citizens where he served as president for the past fourteen years.
The family wishes to thank the Fairfield Medical Center, FAIRHOPE Hospice, and the Pleasant Twp. Fire Dept.
A funeral service will take place on Wednesday at 1PM at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Roger Hale. Family and friends may call 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to Covid -19 seating is limited, masks are required, and practice social distancing. We will broadcast the service live via the funeral home's Facebook page. Burial will follow at Hampson Cemetery in Pleasantville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gary's name to either the Pleasant Twp. Fire Dept. 2925 Lancaster Thornville Rd NE Lancaster, OH 43130 or Shriners Burn Hospital 3229 Burnet Ave #3018 Cincinnati, OH 45229. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com