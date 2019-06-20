Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Gary "Bo" Dials

Gary "Bo" Dials Obituary
Gary "Bo" Dials

Lancaster - Gary, 66, passed away June 13, 2019 at home. Born to Johnnie Ray Dials and Odell Dials (Staton). Gary was a loving father, son, brother and grandpa. He had 3 children, 10 grand, and 9 great grandchildren. Gary was a fan of the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He loved to spend time with his family. In lieu of Flowers, please send donations to: Sheridan Funeral Home @ 222 S. Columbus St Lancaster, OH 43130 740-653-4633
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on June 20, 2019
