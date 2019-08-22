Services
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
614-837-7126
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Franklin Hills Memory Garden
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Franklin Morris


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Franklin Morris Obituary
Gary Franklin Morris

Columbus - Gary Franklin Morris, age 72, of Columbus, OH passed away August 17, 2019. He was born May 17, 1947 in Columbus, OH. Gary proudly served in the United States Army and received a Bronze Star during the Vietnam War. He worked for AEP as a lineman for 35 years. Gary was a member of American Legion Post 134. Preceded in death by his mother, Ida Jane Morris. Survived by his daughter, Delene (Chad) McNeal of Lancaster, OH; two grandchildren, Logan and Dakoda McNeal of Lancaster, OH; father, John Morris of Canal Winchester, OH; sister, Nikki Rarey of Canal Winchester, OH; niece, Jodele (Marvin) Homan of London, OH; nephew, John (Sherri) Rarey of Circleville, OH; and longtime girlfriend, Tracie Barkhurst of Columbus, OH. A graveside service will begin at 10:00am on Friday, August 23, at Franklin Hills Memory Garden. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester, OH. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now