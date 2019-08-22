|
Gary Franklin Morris
Columbus - Gary Franklin Morris, age 72, of Columbus, OH passed away August 17, 2019. He was born May 17, 1947 in Columbus, OH. Gary proudly served in the United States Army and received a Bronze Star during the Vietnam War. He worked for AEP as a lineman for 35 years. Gary was a member of American Legion Post 134. Preceded in death by his mother, Ida Jane Morris. Survived by his daughter, Delene (Chad) McNeal of Lancaster, OH; two grandchildren, Logan and Dakoda McNeal of Lancaster, OH; father, John Morris of Canal Winchester, OH; sister, Nikki Rarey of Canal Winchester, OH; niece, Jodele (Marvin) Homan of London, OH; nephew, John (Sherri) Rarey of Circleville, OH; and longtime girlfriend, Tracie Barkhurst of Columbus, OH. A graveside service will begin at 10:00am on Friday, August 23, at Franklin Hills Memory Garden. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester, OH. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019