Carroll - Gary K. Liebschner, 79, of Carroll, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019. Gary was a graduate of East Liverpool High School; was a Big Brother; member of the Order of Engineers; American Rabbit Breeders Association; American Poultry Association; Palatines to America; National Historical Society; and he retired from AT&T. Gary is survived by his wife Janet; son and daughter-in-law Mark and Nancy; grandson Timothy; brother and sister-in-law Martin and Carol; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Annette and Keith; 4 nieces; 1 nephew and 4 great-nephews. Family will receive friends 2:30-3 p.m. Monday, November 11 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Chapel 5600 E. Broad St. Columbus, OH where his funeral will follow at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gary's memory to the Epilepsy Foundation. Arrangements under the care of Cotner Funeral Home, Reynoldsburg. Messages may be sent to Gary's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019