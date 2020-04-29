|
Gary Lee "Garbo" Lutz Jr.
Lancaster - Gary Lee "Garbo" Lutz Jr., 55, of Lancaster, passed away on April 26, 2020. He was born to Alice and the late Gary Lee Lutz Sr. on September 26, 1964.
Gary enjoyed hunting with his father, and fishing.
He is survived by his daughter, Vanessa Lutz; sons, Jeff and Josh Lutz; mother, Alice Lutz; sister, Chris (Don) Tufts; grandchildren, Brianna, Kimberly, Hope, Zoey, Skylar, Kaidee, Draven, and Rylee; step-children, Robin, Brian, Kenda, Melissa, Gary, and Amanda; 19 step-grandchildren; special niece Larissa (Jon) Carroll; special nephew, Adam (Maria) Tufts; many aunts and uncles; friends, Kevin and Brian; and his Glassfloss family.
Gary was preceded in death by his loving companion of 26 years, Linda K. Richards; and his father.
Calling hours will take place on Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 2-4 PM and again from 6-8 PM at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster OH, 43130. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the funeral home will limit the number of visitors inside the chapel for calling hours to 10 at a time. Please enter at the front of the building for instructions. A private family service will be held, but can be live streamed on the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home Facebook page starting at 10:30 AM on Friday.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020