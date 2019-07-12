Services
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
Gary M. Carpenter


1942 - 2019
Gary M. Carpenter Obituary
Gary M. Carpenter

Carroll - Gary M. Carpenter died at the Pickering House, Hospice of Lancaster, on the morning of Tuesday, July 10. Gary, age 77, was born on February 2, 1942 in Carroll, OH.

Gary was a 1961 graduate of Carroll High School and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He spent the majority of his life farming where he made lifelong friends. He was a member of a local chapter of the Ohio Farm Bureau and the Fairfield County Young Farmers. He was bursting with pride over his two sons, grandchildren and step-grandchildren, and all seven of his nieces and nephews and their families. But he mostly enjoyed being with his dearest Linda Jane, married 50 years at the time of her death.

Gary is survived by children, Scott (Chery) Carpenter of Granville, OH and Dan (Brandy) Carpenter of Carroll, OH; grandchildren, Sara (Alex) Meyers of Lakewood, OH and Steven Carpenter of Johnstown, OH; step-grandchildren Summer (Joe) Alspaugh of Lancaster, OH and Garrett Gall of Louisville, OH; sisters Linda Jensen of Lancaster, OH and Joyce Cattran of Lancaster, OH; nieces and nephews, Larry (Lori) Jensen of Baltimore, OH, Gary (Lisa) Jensen of York, SC, Bob (Cindy) Jensen of Lithopolis, OH, Chuck Cattran of Carroll, OH, Marlene (Josh) Wade of Carmel, IN, Kim Cattran of Lancaster, OH, Rick (Carisa) Cattran of Carroll, OH.

Gary was proceeded in death by his lovely wife, Linda Jane Carpenter and parents, Ida Fern (Crow) Carpenter and Cecil Manfred Carpenter.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Pickering House Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster OH 43130. A celebration of Gary's life will be announced by the family in the near future. Caring Cremation has taken place through the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME.

Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 12, 2019
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 12, 2019
