Gary "Chick" McCafferty
BALTIMORE - Gary "Chick" McCafferty 81, of Baltimore, Ohio passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at his residence after a long, hard-fought battle with Lewy Body Disease. He was the son of the late Verle and Velma McCafferty.
A butcher by trade, Gary retired from the Kroger Co. after thirty years. "Chick" as he was known locally also went by the name "Coach" by many of his ex-players. He helped organize the first pee-wee football team in Baltimore around 1968. He continued volunteering as a coach for more than thirty years. He loved the game of football and traveled to hundreds of games over the years watching his sons and grandsons play. He firmly believed that football instilled the necessary discipline and leadership skills in young men to help them throughout their lives. He was a member of the Grove Community Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of sixty years, Jackie, daughters, Susan (Charles) Bailey, Sandy (Alan) Underwood, son, Mike McCafferty; grandchildren, Wendy(Nathan) Buskirk, Amy (Ronnie) Bowers, Marcy (Chris) Walters, Dustin (Hannah) Harmon, and Casey (Taylor) Smith, The "sunshines of is life" great-grandchildren, Nick, Masie, Karisa, Karlee, Kaleigh, Abigail, Evan, Owen, Ella Mae, Jaxson and soon to be Cali; sister, Connie (Terry) Landis, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law, cousins and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law, Don Harmon and grandson, Chad Welch.
Funeral service will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 207 S. MAIN STREET, BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105 with Pastor William C. Lavely officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Friends may visit Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to the Chad Welch Memorial Scholarship @ Fairfield County Foundation, 162 E. Main Street, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or the Basil Joint Fire District, 410 W. Washington Street, Baltimore, Ohio 43105.
The family also asks that people be made aware of the disease that ultimately took his life, Lewy Body Disease. More information can be found at www.lbda.org.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019