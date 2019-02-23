Services
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
(740) 862-4157
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary McCafferty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary "Chick" McCafferty

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary "Chick" McCafferty Obituary
Gary "Chick" McCafferty

BALTIMORE - Gary "Chick" McCafferty 81, of Baltimore, Ohio passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at his residence after a long, hard-fought battle with Lewy Body Disease. He was the son of the late Verle and Velma McCafferty.

A butcher by trade, Gary retired from the Kroger Co. after thirty years. "Chick" as he was known locally also went by the name "Coach" by many of his ex-players. He helped organize the first pee-wee football team in Baltimore around 1968. He continued volunteering as a coach for more than thirty years. He loved the game of football and traveled to hundreds of games over the years watching his sons and grandsons play. He firmly believed that football instilled the necessary discipline and leadership skills in young men to help them throughout their lives. He was a member of the Grove Community Church.

He is survived by his loving wife of sixty years, Jackie, daughters, Susan (Charles) Bailey, Sandy (Alan) Underwood, son, Mike McCafferty; grandchildren, Wendy(Nathan) Buskirk, Amy (Ronnie) Bowers, Marcy (Chris) Walters, Dustin (Hannah) Harmon, and Casey (Taylor) Smith, The "sunshines of is life" great-grandchildren, Nick, Masie, Karisa, Karlee, Kaleigh, Abigail, Evan, Owen, Ella Mae, Jaxson and soon to be Cali; sister, Connie (Terry) Landis, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law, cousins and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law, Don Harmon and grandson, Chad Welch.

Funeral service will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 207 S. MAIN STREET, BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105 with Pastor William C. Lavely officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Friends may visit Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to the Chad Welch Memorial Scholarship @ Fairfield County Foundation, 162 E. Main Street, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or the Basil Joint Fire District, 410 W. Washington Street, Baltimore, Ohio 43105.

The family also asks that people be made aware of the disease that ultimately took his life, Lewy Body Disease. More information can be found at www.lbda.org.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
Download Now