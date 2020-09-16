Gary "Howdy" Parrish
Lancaster - Gary D. "Howdy" Parrish, 84, of Lancaster passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Pickering House. He was born on December 13, 1935 in Lancaster to the late Carl and Dora (Moore) Parrish. Gary worked at Anchor Hocking for 35 years and retired from the Lancaster Utility Co after 13 years. Howdy served 3 times as President for the Lancaster Eagles, he was also a member of the Sons of the American Legion and VFW Post 15 Terry Webb. Gary was an avid golfer and bowler.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Madeline A. (Riddle) Parrish; children Connie Parrish, Randy and Nancy Parrish, Carl (Tina Hitchcock) Parrish, Lisa (Tony) Conte, Mike (Rhonda) Parrish, Patricia (William) Rex, Bryan (Beth) Azbell; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; sister Wanda Burrows and nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 10:00AM until the time of service on Monday. We will be doing social distancing, following health protocol and requiring wearing of masks. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Pickering House in Howdy's memory. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net
