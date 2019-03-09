|
Gary Piper Sr.
Lancaster - Gary L Piper Sr., 72, passed away at the Cincinnati VA hospital on March 1, 2019. He was born on April 14, 1946. Gary served in the US Army during Vietnam and was a truck driver for 47 years.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Piper, and stepfather, John Senig. He is survived by his wife, Fran; children Tina (Brett), Codey (Jennifer), Gary (Tonya), Monique (Lynn); grandchildren Maddy, Makayla, Dominic Xander, Kyle, Corey, Cortney, Colten, and great grandchildren Paisley, Brantley, Hudson; brothers Harold, Jim; sister Linda, many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In honoring Gary's request, cremation has taken place at Sheridan Funeral Home, interment with military honors to follow at a later date. Please visit https://fb.me/GaryPiperMemorial to share your online condolences and updates for the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions to any VA hospital.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019