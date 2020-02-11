|
|
Gary R. Haynes Sr.
Junction City - Gary R. Haynes Sr. age 72, of Junction City passed away Sunday Feb. 9th, 2020 at Genesis Hospital. He was born to the late Raymond and Fannie Perry Haynes on June 29th, 1947 in Vinton County. He retired from the US. Navy and the US. Coast Guard. He enjoyed the military, yet loved spending time with his family especially his great grandson Charlie. Gary will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Gary is survived by his children, Gary Raymond (Terry) Haynes, Jr., Michael Haynes, Dawn (James Heistend) Haynes; 6 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; sisters, Peggy Ratcliff and Becky Haynes; brother, Fred Haynes; step-sister, Debra Jones; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sharon Courtright.
Caring Cremation has taken place through the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home in Baltimore. A memorial service will take place at 1:30PM, Friday at the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home, followed with the Baltimore Veteran Burial Detail having Military Honors. Family and friends may call from 11:30AM Friday until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020