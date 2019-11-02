|
|
Gary R. Hunt Sr.
Lancaster - Gary R. Hunt Sr., 83, of Lancaster, died November 1, 2019. He was born to the late Forrest and Edna Darst Hunt on Dec. 7, 1935 in Pickaway Co. He retired from Anchor Hocking as a machinist. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He will be greatly missed by all his friends and family.
He is survived by his sons, Gary R. (Robin) Hunt Jr., Steven E. (Billie) Hunt; grandchildren, Gary R. (Melanie) Hunt III, Jerry L. Hunt, Ryan (Nadine) Hunt, Amanda (Tom) Hollis, Erin Hunt, Jonathon Hunt, several great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; step mother, Dorothy Thurston; brothers, Chuck (Sue) Piper and Richard Hunt; ½ sisters Georgia (Bill) Barker and Vickie Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris J. Hunt; son, Jerry L. Hunt; step-father, Ralph Piper; sister, Dora Mae Hunt; and brother, Lester Hunt.
A funeral service will take place on Wednesday Nov 6th at 10:30AM at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Family and friends may call on Tuesday from 2PM until 4PM and 6PM until 8PM at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019