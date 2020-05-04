|
Gary R. Schmelzer, Sr.
LANCASTER - Gary R. Schmelzer, Sr. 72 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was a member of Victory Hill Church of God, enjoyed spending time with his family, working outside and loved to laugh.
Gary is survived by his wife of 53 years, Donna Schmelzer; children, Cathy Schmelzer, Tracy (Nathen) Crockett, Beth (Eric) Buchinger and Gary R. (Marilee) Schmelzer all of Lancaster, Ohio; 14 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren; brothers, Ernie Schmelzer, Bill (Polly) Schmelzer and Francis (Delores) Schmelzer all of Lancaster, Ohio; sisters, Louise Brill of Lancaster, Ohio, Ruth (Curt) Skaggs of Waverly, Ohio, Mary (Ralph) Chandler of Rockbridge, Ohio and Elizabeth Schmelzer of Lancaster, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Thelma Schmelzer, brothers, Paul, Bernie and Joseph Schmelzer.
In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date at Victory Hill Church of God. Caring Cremation® is being handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130.
Memorial gifts may be given to Victory Hill Church of God, 4000 Coonpath Road, Carroll, Ohio 43112 in his memory.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 4, 2020