|
|
Gary Ralph Garner
Lancaster - Gary Ralph Garner, age 68, of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away July 28, 2019 at his residence, Lancaster, Ohio.
Gary was born November 12, 1950 in Springfield, Ohio to Gerald D. Garner and Nellie Spencer Garner. He was a graduate of Lancaster High School; served in the US Army, stationed in Germany; former mail carrier for the US Postal Service.
Surviving are brothers Greg A. (Brenda) Garner of Wedowed, Alabama; Glenn D. (Rachel) Garner of Chesnee, SC; 5 nephews; and 2 nieces.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brother Gerald Garner Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00A.M., Thursday August 1, 2019 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Military graveside service will be held by the Combined Color Guard.
Calling hours will be observed 4-7pm on Wednesday at the funeral home, LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:
www.brownfuneralservice.net
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 30, 2019