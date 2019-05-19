|
Gary Rowley
LANCASTER - Gary Rowley, 85, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Gary was born April 15, 1934, in Mount Vernon, Ohio to the late George and Lucille Rowley.
Gary was a 1952 graduate of Lancaster High School and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Gary was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church and the Rushville Lodge #211 F&AM. He was a member of Olivedale Senior Citizens where he and his wife, Charlene, loved to play pinochle. Gary was an artist who enjoyed pen and ink drawing. He also enjoyed entering many items in the Fairfield County Fair each year and always won many ribbons for his entries.
Gary is survived by his wife of 61 years, Charlene Rowley; sister, Jean R. Graham of Altamonte Springs, Florida; and nephew, Floyd O. Riebe of Dousman, Wisconsin.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15th, 11:00 am at St. John's Episcopal Church, with Father Seth Wymer officiating. Caring Cremation through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, Lancaster. Donations may be made in memory of Gary to St. John's Episcopal Church, 134 N Broad St, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or the Fairfield Area Humane Society, PO Box 1109, Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 19, 2019