Gary Stambaugh
1939 - 2020
Gary Stambaugh

Lancaster - Gary Stambaugh, age 81, of Lancaster, OH formally Paintsville, KY, passed away August 15, 2020. He was born January 31, 1939 in Kentucky to the late Vivian Stambaugh. In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his two sons, David and Steven. Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Karen; children, Daniel, Lynnette "Netti" (Stephen), Ronald (Tammy) and Traci (Jeff); grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchild; and sister, Sara "Kitty". A graveside service will begin at 2:30pm on Wednesday, August 19, at Green Hill Cemetery, 7621 Johnstown-Alexandria Rd. Johnstown, OH 43031. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Fairhope Hospice. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required.




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Green Hill Cemetery
Memories & Condolences

August 18, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Karen and to Gary’s family. He will be greatly missed. His personality and sense of humor will not be forgotten.
Kathleen Fleming
Friend
August 17, 2020
Many prayers to Karen and family. I don’t think I’ll ever get used to not seeing Gary sitting on that beautiful porch of theirs waving or taking time to talk and encourage me to hang in there when I was having a bad day. We have lost a good man and good friend to our family and the whole Lancaster Camp Ground.
Bob and Kim McCann
Friend
August 17, 2020
Enjoyed the times spent playing golf with Gary. He had many funny stories and experiences to share. Enjoyed great times of playing cards as well.
Ron and Debbie Randolph
Friend
