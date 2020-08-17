Gary Stambaugh



Lancaster - Gary Stambaugh, age 81, of Lancaster, OH formally Paintsville, KY, passed away August 15, 2020. He was born January 31, 1939 in Kentucky to the late Vivian Stambaugh. In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by his two sons, David and Steven. Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Karen; children, Daniel, Lynnette "Netti" (Stephen), Ronald (Tammy) and Traci (Jeff); grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchild; and sister, Sara "Kitty". A graveside service will begin at 2:30pm on Wednesday, August 19, at Green Hill Cemetery, 7621 Johnstown-Alexandria Rd. Johnstown, OH 43031. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Fairhope Hospice. Social distancing will be observed and masks are required.









