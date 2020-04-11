|
Gary Tolliver
Lancaster - Gary Alan Tolliver 59, Gary walked into the light to meet his maker at about 12:15 a.m., Wednesday, April 08, 2020 at the Pickering House.
Gary was born August 25, 1960 in Lancaster, OH, and was a lifelong Fairfield county resident and graduate of Liberty Union high school. He worked in various capacities with Valvoline/Ashland oil company as a customer service manager and assistant manager.
He is survived by his sister and brothers, Cheri Holbrook, Larry and Jerry Tolliver, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews.
He is preceded in death by parents, Leona Jean and Clyde Junior Tolliver.
The Frank E. Smith Funeral Home will have a graveside service officiated by Connie Taylor at 12 noon on Thursday, April, 16th It is suggested everyone arrive 30 minutes early, at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, 351 Coonpath Rd. NE Lancaster, OH 43130
Contributions should be made in memory of Gary A. Tolliver, to FairHope Hospice, "The Pickering House," 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, OH 43130 or Mount Carmel St Ann's Hospital, 500 S Cleveland Ave. Westerville, OH 43081. To view the live graveside service, go to the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home Facebook page for footage starting at noon or after the service on the obituary section at www.funeralhome.com where online condolences can also be made.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020