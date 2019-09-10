|
|
Gene Elden Beatty
LANCASTER - Gene Elden Beatty 87 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at this residence.
He was a retired machine operator for Rockwell International and a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church of Hamburg and a published poet.
Gene is survived by his sons, Rodney (Barbara Sue) Beatty and Jeffrey Beatty all of Lancaster, Ohio; many grandchildren, many great grandchildren and several great great grandchildren; brother, Russell (Jennifer) Beatty; sister, Alice Sheets all of Amanda, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Patricia M. Beatty and Dorothy Beatty, son, Jerry T. Beatty, parents, James and Vera Beatty, brothers, William, Paul and Jerry Beatty and sisters, Virginia Patterson and Ruth Ann Pendelton.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church of Hamburg with Pastor Chris Hildebrand conducting the service. Burial will follow in Hamburg Cemetery. Friends may visit 1 hour prior to the funeral at the church. Arrangements are being handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130.
Memorial gifts may be given to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, c/o 2704 Boving Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019