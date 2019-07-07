Gene Raymond Qualls



Bremen - Gene Raymond Qualls, 81, died Friday, July 5, 2019. Gene was born October 1, 1937 in Milton, W.V. to the late Paul and Nevada (Cummings) Qualls. He moved to Bremen, Ohio in 1942 and resided in the same house until his death. Graduating from Rushcreek Memorial High School in 1955, he went directly into the Air Force until he was honorably discharged in 1959. In 1960 he married Janet DePinto who died February 12, 2014. They had 2 sons, Mike and Jeff (Annamarie) who survive him. He worked for North American Rockwell for 10 years. In 1972 he started his own business - Gene's Sign Company and then later Bremen Quik Stop. He retired in 2000.



In addition to his sons he is survived by his wife, Linda Boch Qualls; special grandson, Tyler (Laura) Leach; granddaughter, Katherine Qualls; grandson, Matthew Qualls; brother, John Michael Qualls; step-daughter, Jennifer (Tom Minnear) Kistler and her family; and mother-in-law, Eileen Boling.



A time to visit with Gene's family will be 4 - 8 PM Tuesday, July 9th at the Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Funeral mass will take place Wednesday at 10 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bremen. Graveside services and military honors will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Gene's memory to the . Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 7, 2019