Gene Young
Lancaster - Paul "Gene" Young, age 90 of Lancaster, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Pickering House. He was born January 20, 1930 in Amanda, son of the late Paul and H. Eloise (Stonerock) Young. He was a Navy veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of AMVETS and VFW. He retired from the Fairfield County Utilities Department with 31 years of service. Gene loved baseball, especially the Reds and he loved classic cars.
He is survived by children, Randy (Sheri Beatty) Young and Gina Young, both of Lancaster; 2 grandchildren; step children, Danelle Raver and Brenda Cremeans; step granddaughter Chelsea Raver. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Rick Young; brothers, Jim and Jerry Young; longtime girlfriend, Pam Buchanan.
A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, 111 West Main St., Amanda. Cremation will follow the visitation. There will be no formal service observed.
