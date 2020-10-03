1/
Gene Young
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gene Young

Lancaster - Paul "Gene" Young, age 90 of Lancaster, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Pickering House. He was born January 20, 1930 in Amanda, son of the late Paul and H. Eloise (Stonerock) Young. He was a Navy veteran of the Korean War. He was a member of AMVETS and VFW. He retired from the Fairfield County Utilities Department with 31 years of service. Gene loved baseball, especially the Reds and he loved classic cars.

He is survived by children, Randy (Sheri Beatty) Young and Gina Young, both of Lancaster; 2 grandchildren; step children, Danelle Raver and Brenda Cremeans; step granddaughter Chelsea Raver. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Rick Young; brothers, Jim and Jerry Young; longtime girlfriend, Pam Buchanan.

A visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, 111 West Main St., Amanda. Cremation will follow the visitation. There will be no formal service observed.

Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Taylor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved