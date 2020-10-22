1/
Geneva Ruth Sanders
1931 - 2020
Geneva Ruth Sanders, 89, of Bremen, died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Grant Medical Center. She was born April 13, 1931 in Hewett, West Virginia the daughter of Franklin and Goldie (Cook) Covey. Geneva was a CNA working at various nursing homes throughout her career and retired in 1993 while working with Homestead Nursing Home.

Geneva is survived by her daughter, Linda Hensley; 7 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; sister, Jean Ball; brothers, Larry and Bennett Covey; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth; son, Neal; son-in-law, Lester Carl Hensley; 4 brothers; and 2 sisters.

A time to visit with Geneva's family will take place Sunday from 12 - 2 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Funeral services will follow at 2 PM. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Geneva's memory to Mid-Ohio Foodbank, 3960 Brookham Drive, Grove City, Ohio 43123 Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com






Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Home
OCT
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Home
OCT
25
Interment
Grandview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
(740) 569-4155
